MGB GT with a Jaguar 3.0 L V6

Tony and Carmen Matthews from Superfly Autos filmed a very unique MGB GT. The owner swapped the factory motor for a 3.0 L AJ30 V6 from a Jaguar S-Type. The V6 produces around 300 hp and features Triumph motorcycle throttle bodies, Jaguar X-Type oil pan, and custom side exhaust. A Jaguar five-speed manual transmission sends power through a Range Rover driveshaft to a Reliant Scimitar rear end with a Jaguar 420 differential. Listen to the owner explain the car below.

Source: Superfly Autos via MG Experience