BMW F22 with a 800 hp Turbo M62 V8

Lo-Stark Drift Team competed for several years in the Polish drift series with their S62 V8 powered BMW E30. Last year they started building a new drift machine using a BMW F22. For power production they chose to go with a 4.4 L BMW M62B44 V8 and a BorgWarner S300SXE turbocharger. The combo produces 803 horsepower and 1169 Nm (862 lb-ft) of torque on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. Power is sent through a sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Lo-Stark Drift Team FB page and M.Klasa FB page