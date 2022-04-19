For Sale: 2013 Scion FR-S with a LS3 V8

This 2013 Scion FR-S is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Lehigh Acres, Florida. In 2020 JE Import Performance installed a 6.2 L LS3 V8 and T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission using a Sikky swap kit. The LS3 V8 produces 525 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 93 octane fuel. A Driveshaft Shop aluminum driveshaft sends power to limited-slip differential with Driveshaft Shop 800 hp axles. The car rides on Fortune Auto 500 Series coilovers with Swift springs, Powered by Max rear lower control arms and toe arms, and a set of Rays Gram Lights 18-inch wheels. The body features carbon fiber hood, trunk, and front fenders all covered in Satin Rushing Riptide vinyl wrap. The seller states there is a dent in the C-piller, scratches in the vinyl wrap, and wear in driver’s seat. They also says the cruise control and air conditioning are “disabled”.

Source: for sale on Bring a Trailer