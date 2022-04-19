Toyota Corolla Sport GT-S with a Honda F20C

This Toyota Corolla Sport GT-S AE86 originally came with a 1.6 L 4A-GE inline-four however at some point in its history that was removed. It is now powered by a 2.0 L Honda F20C inline-four from a first-generation Honda S2000. The F20C sits on JSP swap mounts and runs off a Hondata KPro ECU with a Rywire Mil-Spec harness. Behind the motor is a S2000 six-speed manual transmission with a custom driveshaft and factory differential. The suspension features Fortune Auto coilovers and Techno Toy Tuning knuckles, lower control arms, and 4-link rear. Listen to Jayson explain the car before taking it for a drive.

Source: Jayson