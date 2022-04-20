BMW 5-Series with a S85 V10

Conti JDM Auto built this BMW 5-Series (E60) for a customer at their company in Thailand. The sedan received many transplanted parts out of a salvaged BMW M5 (E60) imported from Japan. One of those being a naturally aspirated 5.0 L S85B50 V10 capable of 500 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque. Conti JDM Auto replaced the rod bearings before installing the engine. We also assume the swapped the M5’s GS7S47BG SMG-III seven-speed transmission and rear differential. The exterior features M5 wheels and body panels covered in new paint.

Source: Conti JDM Auto FB page and Galeri Kereta via BMW Blog