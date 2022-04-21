1966 Cadillac Calais with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Will Posey and his company Big Oak Garage built this 1966 Cadillac Calais for Brenda and Don Waters. Under the long hood sits a supercharged LT4 V8 and 10L90 ten-speed automatic transmission from Speartech. The car still retains the factory chassis with a Choppin’ Block front suspension and PMT Fabrication 4-link rear suspension. A set of Schott C10 wheels (20×8, 20×9) covers Baer 13.5-inch disc brakes. The body is coated in a custom color candy paint by Big Oak Garage accented by modified chrome bumpers.

Source: Big Oak Garage FB page and Fuel Curve

