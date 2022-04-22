1968 Ford Torino with a 427 ci V8

Brian Grams’ 1968 Ford Torino was purchased new by his Mother for his Grandmother. After Brian wrecked his Parents’ car, his Grandmother sold the Torino to him for $1. Years later he rebuilt the car into what you see. It’s now powered by a stroked 427 ci small-block V8 featuring a 351 Windsor block, Z2 heads, and Mahle forged pistons. The motor produces 560 horsepower and 540 lb-ft of torque. Brian also replaced the factory C4 three-speed with a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The car’s frame was extended and a Mustang II front with Ridetech air suspension installed. The car stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston disc brakes assisted by a Hydroboost system. Listen to Brian discuss the project with AutotopiaLA.

Source: AutotopiaLA