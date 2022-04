LOJ Conversions sells an 6L80 to TX15B adapter which allows a GM 6L80 six-speed automatic to work with a Nissan TX15B transfer case. The part-time transfer case can be found in the 2004-2015 Titan, 2005-2019 Frontier, 2005-2019 Navara, 2005-2015 Xterra, and 2005-2012 Pathfinder. Watch LOJ Conversions explain how to install their adapter in the video below.

Source: LOJ Conversions