1967 Chevy Nova with a LS3 V8

Jason Scudellari and Christian Arriero from MotorTrend’s Tech Center lead a team of workers from Classic Performance Products (CPP) in building this 1967 Nova in five days. For power they turned to a 6.2 L LS3 V8 from Autozone and built by Dahmer Powertrain. On they dyno it produced 490 hp and 433 lb-ft of torque on 91 octane fuel and a FiTech ECU. It features forged rods, hypereutectic flat-top pistons, 204/211 camshaft, CPP mounts and swap oil pan, FiTech intake and 102 mm throttle body, and Holley accessory drive system. They paired the V8 with a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, SPEC twin-disc clutch, and 9-inch rear end. Underneath the team installed a CPP Mustang II IFS with tubular control arms, Viking adjustable coilovers, and a power steering rack. The rear suspension features leaf springs, traction bars, and Viking adjustable shocks. You can read more about the build process here or watch it below.

Source: MotorTrend