This 1989 Jaguar XJS sold on Cars & Bids for $13,000. A previous owner installed a 502 ci (8.2 L) ZZ502 V8 crate motor with an aftermarket exhaust and TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. The big-block Chevy motor produces 502 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque. The previous owner made sure the car stood out with yellow paint. The interior features leather upholstery accented by Burl wood trim.

Source: Cars & Bids