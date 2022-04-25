Team Legacy UK Sets Several Records in their 700+ hp Turbo Legacy

Damien Bradley from Team Legacy UK spent the off-season making his Subaru Legacy faster. The car received a set of Öhlins Racing TTX 46 four-way adjustable shocks and Avon 046 compound tires. These upgrades were installed to complement the car’s 700+ hp turbocharged 2.35 L EJ22-based flat-four, AWD drivetrain, and assortment of mods. Part-way through the 2022 season and it seems the changes are paying off with several class records (videos below).

Damien setting a class record at Cadwell Park for BARC Connaught Sprint.

Damien setting a 34.17 sec track record at Isle of Wight Speed Trials.

Damien’s friend Steven Darley setting a 42.37 sec class record at Prescott Speed Hill Climb. Damien and Steven reset the record five times during the event.

Source: Team Legacy FB page