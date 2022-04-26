1973 Ford Capri with a 302 ci V8

Jerry LaCoss built his 1973 Ford Capri called “The Admiral” with help from friend Bret Loibl at Loibl Customs in Valley Center, Kansas. Under the fiberglass hood sits a 302 ci Ford V8 with an Inglese 8-Stack fuel injection system making about 370 horsepower. The V8 is paired with a T-5 five-speed manual transmission and narrowed 9-inc rear end with 3.22 gears. The Capri rides on RideTech ShockWave air shocks, adjustable control arms, and a 4-link rear suspension. Forgeline GA3 three-piece wheels (17×7.5, 17×8.5) cover six-piston calipers and slotted/drilled rotors. The interior features Morgan Bulleigh custom upholstery with Vintage Air system and Speedhut gauges. You can read more on Jerry’s Capri at MotorTrend or interviewed by Larry Chen in the video below.

Source: Loibl Customs FB page, Holley, and MotorTrend