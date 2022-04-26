For Sale: 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood Wagon with a 383 ci V8

This 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood is for sale at RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina for $89,900. The station wagon is powered by a Blueprint Engines 383 ci Chevy V8 installed by RK Motors in December 2021. The motor is capable of 430 hp and features steel crank, hypereutectic aluminum piston, hydraulic roller camshaft, Mallory distributor, and FAST EFI. Behind the motor sits a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission sending power through a Currie 9-inch rear end with 31-spline axles. The wagon rides on a rebuilt suspension with RideTech StrongArm control arms, RideTecch air shocks, and Hotchkis trailing arms. It stops thanks to Wilwood disc brakes front and rear covered by American Racing Torq Thrust II 17-inch wheels.

Source: RK Motors