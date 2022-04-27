Ford Escort Mk2 with a Turbo Honda F20C

Rob Robertson’s Ford Escort Mk2 was previously powered by a Vauxhall C20XE inline-four. It’s now powered by a turbocharged Honda F20C inline-four producing 700+ horsepower. The motor features a sleeved block, forged pistons and rods, and a large Garrett turbocharger. Behind that sits a Quaife sequential transmission with an Atlas rear end. Collingwood Customs and Hallscorts Performance worked on the car. Rob recently took the Escort to Santa Pod Raceway with the best pass being a 9.835 sec at 129.50 mph.

Source: Collingwood Customs FB page, Hallscorts Performance FB page, and Mk1Kieran

