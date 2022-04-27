VW Beetle with a Twin-Turbo Audi V8

V8 Stealth Beetle is a company in Cape Town, South Africa known for building unique Beetles. The company is currently completing work on one bound for a lucky owner in America. The Beetle is powered by a twin-turbo 4.2 L Audi V8 mated to a Getrag six-speed manual transaxle. The motor features two Garrett turbochargers, custom exhaust with Borla mufflers, and a Haltech ECU. A set of 17×12.5-inch wheels with 315/34-17 tires are tasked with getting the power to the ground. The car rides on V8 Stealth Beetle’s aluminum chassis with a MacPherson strut front suspension and four-link rear suspension. The dyno video below shows the engine being tested on wastegate pressure.

Source: V8 Stealth Beetle FB page