For Sale: 1986 Ultima with a 2JZ Inline-Six

This 1986 Ultima is for sale at Strassenklassiker in Münster, Germany for €139,000 ($146,606). Strassenklassiker states the car was originally built by Noble Motorsports with a Chevy V8. Over time previous owner or owners installed the Ultima GTR body and swapped the motor. It is now powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L Toyota 2JZ inline-six capable of 600-1000 horsepower depending on boost level. The motor features a BorgWarner S300SX turbocharger, Siemens 980 cc injectors, HKS intercooler, and MS4 Evolution ECU. It is paired with an Audi sequential six-speed transaxle with a Dura aluminum flywheel. The car’s suspension features GAZ Gold adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to Brembo four-piston brakes on each corner.

Source: Strassenklassiker via Unique Cars For Sale Europe FB page