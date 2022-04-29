Lexus IS200 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

This 1999 Lexus IS200 came from the factory with a 2.0 L 1G-FE inline-six producing 153 hp (114 kW) and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) of torque. That gave way to a turbocharged Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 making 508 hp (373 kW) an 520 lb-ft (705 Nm) of torque on 14.5 psi of boost. The V8 features factory thicker rods (1989-1994), Toyota Yaris ignition coils, GT3586 turbocharger, Turbosmart 50 mm wastegate, and Bosch 550 cc injectors. It runs on an Ecumaster Classic ECU through a Phoenix Engine Management wiring harness. Behind the motor sits a J160 six-speed manual transmission with a Lexibreak bellhousing and CG Motorsport twin-disc clutch sending power to a IS300 limited-slip differential and axles. The car rides on HSD Monopro coilovers and OZ Superleggera wheels with Lexus IS-F 362 mm front brakes.

Source: eBay