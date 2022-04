Ilkka Suominen’s Lotus Exige S2 is powered by a supercharged Honda K20 inline-four. The motor produces 320 horsepower thanks to an Eaton M62 supercharger. Other upgrades include forged internals, upgraded injectors, and AEM Infinity ECU. The motor is paired with a Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission with a Geartronics flatshift ECU. Watch Ilkka race at Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Italy in the videos below.

Source: Ilkka Suominen – The Lotus Honda Exige