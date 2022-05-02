For Sale: 1964 Holden Premier with a Turbo Nissan RB26/30 Inline-Six

This 1964 Holden EH Premier is for sale on Australian Muscle Car Sales in Ermington, Sydney, NSW, Australia for $99,500. The car is powered by a turbocharged RB26/30 inline-six making 606 hp (412 kW) on E85 fuel and 25 psi of boost. The motor features a RB26 head, RB30 block, custom CP pistons, Argo rods, upgraded camshafts, and Garrett GTX turbocharger. A Powerglide two-speed transmission built by Northmead Automatics sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears and Mark Williams 35-spline axles. The car rides on a strengthened chassis with a Commodore steering rack, HR front, and Calvert Racing Caltracs in the rear. Behind the Centerline wheels (15×7, 15×8) are Alcon calipers with 290 mm rotors in front and VL disc brakes in back.

Source: Australian Muscle Car Sales via Carscoops