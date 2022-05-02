Mazda RX-7 with a turbo 26B four-rotor

Brendan Wong tasked Eccentric Motorsports in Laurel, Indiana with building the ultimate Mazda RX-7 (FD). Sitting in the engine bay is a turbocharged 2.6 L 26B four-rotor flanked by a Precision ProMod 88 mm turbocharger. The motor features billet plates, half-bridgeport ported rotors, RxParts Apex seals, custom intake manifold, 103 mm DBW throttle body, Davies Craig electric water pump, and FuelTech FT600 ECU. A T56 six-speed manual built by RPM Transmission with a straight-cut gearset sends power to a Ford 8.8-inch independent rear end.

Source: Eccentric Motorsports FB page