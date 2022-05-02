1986 Land Rover 110 with a 5.9 L Cummins ISBe inline-six

In 2008 Tom Davies purchased a 1986 Land Rover 110 with a naturally aspirated 2.5 L inline-four. The SUV spent the first part of its life (until 1993) on a Military base in Cornwall, England. In Tom’s care the Land Rover would receive a second life and be transformed into something really unique.

Tom knew from the beginning he would use a Cummins motor. He started with a 5.9 L 6BT 12-valve inline-six that eventually gained a 24-valve head. That eventually gave way to a 2008 5.9 L ISBe common rail inline-six. He upgraded the 24-valve ISBe with a BorgWarner K29 turbocharger and fuel system consisting of larger injectors and FASS 150 gph pump in a custom tank. The changes resulted in 386 horsepower (283 kW) and 1003 Nm (739 lb-ft) of torque.

Tom paired the Cummins inline-six to a Dana Spicer five-speed manual transmsision. It uses a steel flywheel and custom 13-inch clutch. Power is sent to a Dana 80 10-lug axle in the back with a Detroit Truetrac differential. The Land Rover still uses the factory front axle but without internals.

The Land Rover was originally built with a van body. Tom converted it to a pickup body and shortened the rear chassis. The suspension features a Ranger Rover P38 steering box, Sumobar steering rods, and Devon 4×4 trailing arms. A set of custom 17-inch wheels cover front brakes with EBC vented and slotted/drilled rotors and rear brakes with Chevy tow truck calipers.

The project weighs 2350 kg (5180 lb) total with 1300 kg (2866 lb) over the front axle and 1050 kg (2314 lb) over the back axle. This results in a 55/45 weight bias. You can view more photos of Tom’s Land Rover and follow the progress on C510 Facebook page or @c510gvu.