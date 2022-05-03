Nissan 200SX with a Turbocharged 6.3L LS1 V8 on the Dyno

Paweł Kalotka from Koala Drift sent his Nissan 200SX to KMS Engine to have the stroked 6.3 L LS1 V8 rebuilt. After finding and solving some issues, the V8 was reinstalled and made 791 hp and 1079 Nm (795 lb-ft) of torque on 1.0 bar (14.5 psi) of boost from a GTX45 turbocharger (dyno video below). The motor uses a TSP forged crankshaft (4.00-inch stroke), Callies Compstar H-beam rods, DSS pistons (9.0:1 compression), Comp 282/287 LSA116 camshaft, PRC 227 cc ported heads, and 102 mm throttle body. It runs on E85 fuel from 2200 cc injectors fed by three 044 pumps. A BMW 3.0d transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: KMS Engine FB page