Mercedes W124 with a Toyota 3.0 L 1KD Diesel Inline-Four

This Mercedes M124 sedan came to Buntawee Service with a M102 inline-four and four-speed automatic transmission. The company was tasked with swapping in a 3.0 L Toyota 1KD-FTV turbodiesel inline-four and A3xx four-speed automatic transmission. These engines in stock spec produce 170-188 hp (127-140 kW) and 260-310 lb-ft (352-420 Nm) of torque. The company retained the factory rear differential but replaced the rear self-leveling suspension. Other modifications include an aluminum radiator, intercooler, and stainless steel exhaust.

Source: Buntaweeservice FB page