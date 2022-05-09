Toyota Starlet with an Oldsmobile V8

Trevor Crowe built this Toyota Starlet in 1979 and went on to become OSCA champion in 1981, 1982, and 1984. Trevor and the Starlet also won Ashley Forest Rallysprint in 1985 and Aust-NZ Sports Sedan Champion in 1986. The race car was powered by a 4.2 L Oldsmobile V8 but is now powered by a 4.0 L Rover V8. Power is routed through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission and Jaguar limited-slip differential. Trevor sold the car in 1988. Recently he was given the change to drive the car again.

Source: Crowesport and CroweSport Subaru Specialists FB page