Toyota Starlet with an Oldsmobile V8

Trevor Crowe built this Toyota Starlet in 1979 and went on to become OSCA champion in 1981, 1982, and 1984. Trevor and the Starlet also won Ashley Forest Rallysprint in 1985 and Aust-NZ Sports Sedan Champion in 1986. The race car was powered by a 4.2 L Oldsmobile V8 but is now powered by a 4.0 L Rover V8. Power is routed through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission and Jaguar limited-slip differential. Trevor sold the car in 1988. Recently he was given the change to drive the car again.
Source: Crowesport and CroweSport Subaru Specialists FB page
What engine would this be? I can’t find any info.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oldsmobile_V8_engine
There’s not a 4.2 listed though
The only 4.2 Buick was a Range Rover engine that came out in 92.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buick_V8_engine
Hi Buzz. CroweSport Subaru Specialists states in the Facebook video comments the current motor is not the same as the one they raced. They say the racing motor “used to have a flat plane crank, roller cam, injection and other tricks” that the current motor does not have. Motorhood says the racing motor was built by Bob Slade. It would seem the current motor is a 4.0 L Rover V8. We’ve updated the article to reflect this.