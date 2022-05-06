Skip to content

For Sale: 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

We found this 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 for sale on Bring a Trailer located in West Palm Beach, Florida. The car is powered by a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8 from a 1971 Torino. A C6 three-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The Fairlane rides on 16-inch wheels from a Lincoln Mark VII LSC covering Wilwood Dynalite disc brakes with 11.75-inch rotors in front and drum brakes in back. The body was repainted in 2020 and features a shaker hood from a 1971 Ranchero, lower headlights replaced with mesh, and “Scarelane 500” graphics. The listing shows rust on the underbody and states the driver’s side door is from another 1966 Fairlane.

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

Source: Bring a Trailer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.