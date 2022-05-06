For Sale: 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8

We found this 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 for sale on Bring a Trailer located in West Palm Beach, Florida. The car is powered by a 429 ci Cobra Jet V8 from a 1971 Torino. A C6 three-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The Fairlane rides on 16-inch wheels from a Lincoln Mark VII LSC covering Wilwood Dynalite disc brakes with 11.75-inch rotors in front and drum brakes in back. The body was repainted in 2020 and features a shaker hood from a 1971 Ranchero, lower headlights replaced with mesh, and “Scarelane 500” graphics. The listing shows rust on the underbody and states the driver’s side door is from another 1966 Fairlane.

Source: Bring a Trailer