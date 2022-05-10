1969 Porsche 912 with a Tesla motor

Zelectric converted this 1969 Porsche 912 LWB to electric at their company in San Diego, California.

Sitting in back of the car is a Tesla Model S small rear drive unit (220 kW). The motor produces 300 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque and managed by a EV Controls T-2C controller. It is supported by a custom 6061 aluminum subframe. The electric motor propels the car 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

The 912 achieves a 120 mile range thanks to a LG Chem 32 kWh battery pack. Charging is controlled by a Dilithium Designs battery management system through a J1772 universal charge port.

Zelectric rebuilt the suspension using Bilstein shocks, Elephant Racing sway bars, and 930 tie rods.

The brakes feature M-calipers with drilled/slotted rotors. The car rides on HRE 527S 3-piece 17-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

The interior features Recaro Expert M seats with Inertia seat belts behind MOMO Prototipo steering wheel. The houndstooth accented dash holds a digital charge gauge and factory speedometer converted to GPS.

Listen to Zelectric owner David Benardo explain the car’s story below. Or view more photos in the large build album.

Source: Zelectric