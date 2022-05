This 1987 BMW E30 M3 race car was built by Vink Motorsport for the Histo-Cup championship. It was later modified by Ackermann Motorsport. The car is powered by a S50B32 inline-six from a BMW E36 M3. The naturally aspirated motor produces 380 horsepower and is paired with a Drenth DG400 six-speed sequential transmission. Watch the car lap around Monza Circuit below.

Source: 19Bozzy92