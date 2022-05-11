For Sale: Ford Sierra with a Turbo M50

Skogen Racing is selling their Ford Sierra Mk1 in Sweden for 90,000 SEK (about €8,550). The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L BMW M50B25 inline-six. The engine produces 500 hp on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. The motor features ARP head studs, BorgWarner S200 turbocharger, Bosch 2200 cc injectors, KL Racing intercooler, and aluminum radiator. Behind the motor sits a ZF manual transmission with a KL Racing flywheel and Sachs 765 clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a welded BMW 188 differential and axles. The car rides on GAZ rear springs and stops thanks to Scorpio Cosworth front brakes and Sierra rear disc brakes.

Source: Skogen Racing FB page