Mike Spagnola visited Jay Leno’s Garage with his Datsun 1600 Roadster. Mike explains the car started as a $600 roller. It’s now powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four and Nissan five-speed manual transmission. Thanks to an aftermarket turbocharger the motor produces 300 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Other upgrades include a custom sway bar, coils, and 300ZX TT front and rear brakes. Listen to Mike explain the project to Jay Leno.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage