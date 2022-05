Last month we shared a custom Beetle built by V8 Stealth Beetle in Cape Town, South Africa for an owner in Texas, USA. The car rides on their custom aluminum chassis and is powered by a twin-turbo 4.2 L Audi V8. On they dyno the engine made 350 hp (260 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque on 0.3 bar (4.3 psi) of boost.

Source: V8StealthBeetle FB page