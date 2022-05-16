Morris Minor with a Zetec Inline-Four

Retropower is building a Morris Minor with a unique look and modern performance. The project starts with a shortened second generation Mazda MX-5 chassis and custom coilovers. In the engine bay sits a 2.0 L Ford Zetec inline-four built by Prodev Engineering with Omex individual throttle bodies and a Simpson Race Exhausts headers. It’s paired with a MX-5 six-speed manual transmission and rear differential. The body features arches widened by 90 mm and coated in purple paint. The company also fabricated a custom floor and firewall. View more photos and follow the progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Retropower and Morris Minor Threat FB page