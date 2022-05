Gianluca Ticci and his Fiat X1/9 1300 compete in the E2-SH 2000 class of European hillclimb. The 690 kg (1521 lb) race car is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0 L inline-four making 280 horsepower. Andrea Vescovi built the motor using a Fiat block and Ferrari head. Hillclimb Monsters speculates the head comes from a Ferrari 308 V8 or similar model. Watch Gianluca’s run on Alpe del Nevegal in Italy from last year.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters