Custom Chevy Silverado with a Twin-Turbo Duramax V8

Diesel Performance Specialties are building a custom Chevy Square-body truck at their company in Weatherford, Texas. The project starts with a 1988 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab body sitting on a 2002 GMC/Chevy chassis. It will be powered by a compound-turbo 6.6 L Duramax LB7 V8 capable of 1000 horsepower. The motor was built with Wagler Competition rods, Mahle pistons, Callies crankshaft, Wagler alternate-firing camshaft, SoCal Diesel valve springs, S&S Diesel Motorsport injectors, and Industrial Injection Double Dragon CP3 fuel pump. The diesel V8 will be paired with a Nixon Transmissions automatic transmission and Dana 60 front axle and AAM 14-bolt rear axle. The truck rides on Fox coilovers in front and Fox shocks with air bags in back.

Source: Diesel Performance Specialties