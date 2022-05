Mr.G Motorsport built their Audi 80 (Type 85) to drag race in Germany. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 3.6 L Audi (PT) V8. It features forged H-beam rods, two Xona Rotor 7164S turbochargers, two Tial MV-SAR wastegates, and Bosch 980 cc injectors. The twin-turbo V8 produces 935 hp and 1169 Nm (862 lb-ft) of torque on 2.1 bar of boost tuned by Tille Motorsport Engineering (TME) on a MaxxECU Race H20 ECU.

Source: @mr.g_motorsport, @tme_mapping, and Fotopj