1963 Bug with a 2275 cc Flat-Four

This 1963 Volkswagen Bug was sent to Goolsby Customs in Hueytown, Alabama for a makeover. There they installed a 2275 cc flat-four featuring a 82 mm stroke and 94 mm bore. The motor features Wiseco 94 mm forged pistons, Wedge Ports heads, stainless valves, titanium retainers, custom ground camshaft, and two Weber 48 mm carburetors. Power is sent to the 215/65-15 rear tires through a Rancho Pro Street manual transaxle with a CB Performance 200 mm carbon clutch. The suspension features an Airkewld PRObuilt adjustable beam with RideTech adjustable shocks and Wilwood disc brakes. You can view more photos of the car in Griot’s Garage album.

Source: Fuel Curve and Griot’s Garage Flickr