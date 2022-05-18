Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

Drew Tarrant from Direct Clutch built his Mazda RX-7 “Sir20B” for circuit and time attack racing. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 20B three-rotor built by Ron Ambrose from Xtreme Rotaries in 2012. Over the years the engine has seen several upgrades including a dry sump system, semi-perepherial port, GTX45 turbocharger, and Motec ECU. The engine runs different boost levels based on gear but it tops out at 639 hp to the wheels. Behind the 20B sits a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission and Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft sending power to a Cusco Type-RS 1.5 way limited slip differential. Listen to Drew explain the RX-7 at Rotary Revival 2022 before Andrew Hawkins from Motive Video drives it around the track.

Source: Direct Clutch Sir20B RX-7 FB page and Motive Video