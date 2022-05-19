Porsche 944 with a Turbo VW Inline-Five

Mike Day is a design engineer at ECS Tuning in Wadsworth, Ohio. Last year Mike started building his Porsche 944 into a Stage Rally race car. One important part of his plan was swapping the factory motor with a turbocharged 2.5 L VW 07K inline-five. Mike installed the inline-five using a Boost Brothers Garage swap kit. The engine features JE forged pistons, IE Tuscan forged rods and valve springs, Cat Cams camshafts, and S257 turbocharger. On the dyno it made 522 horsepower and 392 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 18-19 psi of boost. The car still retains the factory torque tube and five-speed manual transaxle with a welded differential.

Source: @miketheday and ECS Tuning