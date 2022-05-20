Fiat Seicento with a Turbo 1.4 L T-Jet

This Fiat Seicento arrived at TRS Racing for a powertrain swap. The company started by pulling the previous motor; a 1.2 L 16v inline-four. In it place they installed a turbocharged 1.4 L T-Jet inline-four. The new motor features a custom exhaust manifold, TD04-16T turbocharger, custom intercooler, DW200 fuel pump, and EMU ECU. On the dyno it made 198 hp and 198 Nm (146 lb-ft) of torque on 1.0 bar (14.5 psi) of boost or 263 hp and 277 Nm (204 lb-ft) of torque on 1.2 bar (17.4 psi) of boost. TRS Racing paired the motor with a six-speed manual transmission and upgraded clutch. They also installed 257 mm disc brakes in front and 14-inch wheels with Yokohama tires.

Source: TRS Racing FB page (build album)