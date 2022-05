Brian and Eric Smith built this 1955 Ford Thunderbird at their company Smith Bros. Motorsports in Otsego, Michigan. The car is powered by a 545 ci Jon Kaase V8 with a dry sump system. The big-block V8 produces 978 horsepower. A GForce four-speed manual transmission sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.80 gears. The 2975 lb (1349 kg) car runs the quarter-mile in the 8.90’s. Listen to Evan Smith from REVan Evan interview Brian about the Thunderbird.

Source: REVan Evan