Wayne Dick owns “Rampy“, a unique 1962 Chevrolet Corvair 95 Rampside built to have fun. The pickup rides on a custom chassis built by LT Industries with a C5 Corvette suspension and air struts. Wayne replaced the factory powertrain with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 sitting in the bed. It makes 460 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Bryan Tooley Stage 3 camshaft. Wayne paired the V8 with a built 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission which sends power to a Corvette differential.

Source: Holley