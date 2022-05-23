1998 Chevy Suburban with a 5.9 L Cummins

This 1998 Chevrolet 2500 Suburban came from the factory with a 7.4 L Vortec L29 V8. The previous owner swapped the big-block V8 for a 5.9 L Cummins inline-six from a 1995 Dodge Ram 2500. The turbodiesel inline-six sits on Adventure Vehicles NW mounts and features upgraded fuel injectors, aftermarket exhaust manifold, and 3-inch exhaust. A G Force Performance Products adapter plate mates the Cummins to a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission controlled by a US Shift Quick 4 Gen 2 transmission controller. The rest of the drivetrain is setup for 4WD but only operates in 2WD. It features a lengthened front driveshaft to an axle with factory 4.10 gears and a shortened rear driveshaft going to an axle with 3.42 gears. The Suburban rides on American Racing 16-inch wheels.

Source: Cars & Bids