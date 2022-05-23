2009 Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

BGB Motorsports built this 2009 Porsche Cayman (987.2) at their company in Ormond Beach, Florida. The company replaced the factory 2.9 L flat-six with a 3.8 L flat-six from a Porsche 997.2. This increased the output from 265 hp to 400+ hp. A PCNA center third radiator was installed to keep the engine cool. The car retains the Cayman six-speed manual transaxle with a Sachs clutch and Aasco lightweight flywheel. The car’s suspension features GT3 front control arms, Tarett Engineering Cup rear control arms, H&R front/rear sway bars, and 2011 Cayman Black series shocks. Behind the wheels are 997.2 GT3 six-piston calipers with Pro Systems Motorsport two-piece 380 mm rotors in front and stock Cayman four-piston brakes in back.

Source: Pelican Parts and Rennlist via BGB Motorsports FB page