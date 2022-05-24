1963 Corvette with a 6.2L LT1 V8

This 1963 Corvette was built by Metalworks Speed Shop in Eugene, Oregon. The car rides on an Art Morrison GT Sport chassis with an independent rear suspension and Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. For power they turned to a 6.2 L LT1 V8 crate motor capable of 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. They complemented the motor’s sound with side-exit exhaust. Power is sent through a Bowler Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission to a Strange S60 rear end.

Source: Metalworks Classics