Land Rover Defender with a Mercedes OM606

Sam Townsend built his 2004 Land Rover Defender go off-roading in the UK. It originally came with a 2.5 L Td5 turbodiesel inline-five. Sam opted to replace the inline-five with a 3.0 L Mercedes OM606 turbodiesel inline-six. The OM606 features a 7.5 mm fuel pump, Holset HX32 turbocharger, and 3-inch exhaust. Sam estimates it’s making around 320-350 hp and 600-650 Nm (442-479 lb-ft) of torque. Behind the motor sits a five-speed automatic transmission from a Mercedes ML500 controlled by paddle shifters with an OFGear controller. A LT230 transfer case with a LSD sends power to factory front and rear axles upgraded with locking differentials and Ashcroft 300m axles.

