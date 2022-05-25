For Sale: 1969 AMC AMX with a LS3 V8

This 1969 AMC AMX called “AMXess” for sale at Classic Car Liquidators in Sherman, Texas for $94,999. The car was built in 2011 by owner Jimi Day and D&Z Customs in Wisconsin. The car is powered by a LS3 V8 producing 450 horsepower to the wheels. The drivetrain features a LGT-700 five-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce DYAD triple-disc clutch sending power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears and TrueTrac LSD. The AMX rides on a Heidts custom front suframe, Detroit Speed upper and lower control arms, and RideTech triple-adjustable coilovers. A set of Forgeline GF3 18-inch wheels cover Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. The interior features Recaro six-way adjustable heated/cooled seats with RideTech six-point harnesss behind a Sparco removable steering wheel and Autometer Phantom II gauges.

Source: Classic Car Liquidators