Škoda Kamiq with an Octavia 4WD Powertrain

The Škoda Afriq is the eighth Student Concept Car from Škoda’s AUTO Vocational School. The off-road SUV was built by 25 apprentices in four months with help from Škoda Motorsport and Škoda engineers.

The Afriq starts with a Škoda Kamiq. The team welded the rear doors shut and enlarged the wheel arches. Škoda Motorsport supplied headlights, roof scoop, and tailgate/spoiler from their Fabia Rally2 Evo race car.

Underneath the team installed a powertrain from a Škoda Octavia. This means the Afriq has a turbocharged 2.0 L TSI inline-four making 140 kW (190 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG and AWD drivetrain.

The 1350 kg (2976 lb) Afriq rides on a reinforced off-road suspension with a multi-link rear. It stops thanks to Škoda Octavia disc brakes which hide behind a set of OZ Racing 15-inch wheels with Pirelli tires. The SUV has 190 mm (7.4 inches) of ground clearance.

In the interior the team installed Fabia Rally2 evo racing seats, six-point harnesses, and steering wheel. Everything is protected by a roll cage and fire suppression system. In the back sits a Watergen atmospheric drinking water generator that can generate up to 20 liters of water per day.

Source: Škoda media via Carscoops

