Custom 1964 Vauxhall Victor with an Audi V8 and Quattro drivetrain

Paul Martin Kustoms built this custom Vauxhall Victor in 2013. The project started with a 1964 Vauxhall FB Series Victor body shell stored in a barn since the ’60s. They chopped the roof 40 mm, converted to two-door, widened the wheel arches, and coated it in Porsche Slat Grey paint. Under that Paul Martin Kustoms installed a 2004 Audi S4 powertrain and suspension. This imbued the car with a 4.2 L V8 producing 339 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque. Behind the V8 sits a ZF 6HP19 six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a Quattro AWD drivetrain. They also used the S4’s dash, gauges, wiring harness, and heated power seats. If you enjoyed this project, please visit Paul Martin Kustoms’ website to view all their vehicles.

Source: Paul Martin Kustoms via eBay.co.uk