Carbon Fiber 1968 Charger with a 1000 hp Supercharged Hellephant V8

SpeedKore built this 1968 Dodge Charger called “Hellucination” for Stellantis’ Design Chief Ralph Gilles.

The car is powered by a supercharged 7.0 L Hellephant V8 producing 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0 L IHI supercharger making 15 psi of boost. The motor features a dry sump system and SpeedKore’s custom headers and exhaust. A ZF eight-speed automatic transmission sends power through a carbon fiber driveshaft to a John’s Industries rear end.

Everything sits on a custom chassis fabricated by SpeedKore with a Detroit Speed double A-arm front suspension and their four-bar rear suspension. It also features Penske two-way adjustable coilovers and Detroit Speed front and rear sway bars.

When you have 1,000 hp on tap, you better make sure you can stop. SpeedKore insured this with a set of Brembo disc brakes. The front feature six-piston calipers with 400 mm rotors. While the back use two four-piston calipers with 350 mm rotors. The Charger rides on custom HRE wheels (19×9, 20×12) with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (265/35-ZR19, 345/30-ZR20).

The Charger’s entire body is made from carbon fiber and coated in BASF Glasurit clear. The floor, wheel tubs, dash, and door panels were also made from carbon fiber.

Source: Speedkore (project page)

