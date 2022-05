This Kia Koup (Forte) was sent to Yung Lee Auto in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia for a powertrain upgrade. The company swapped the factory engine and transmission for a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four and Mitsubishi manual transmission. Yung Lee Auto installed the combo using custom mounts. They also used the Kia and Mitsubishi ECUs and wiring harnesses.

Source: Yung Lee Auto