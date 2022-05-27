Nissan Patrol with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Speedshop ter Stege is building a 2000 Nissan Patrol Y61 called “Barratrol” at their company in Emmen, Netherlands. In the engine bay they installed a turbocharged 4.0 L Ford Barra inline-six. Johan Muter from JMSpeedshop reports the engine started as a naturally aspirated FG motor but received CP forged pistons, aftermarket rods, and upgraded oil pump gears. On top is a ported head with stainless steel exhaust valves and Crow springs/retainers. The goal is around 1,000 hp with a Pulsar 7975G (G42-1450) turbocharger and water-to-air intercooler. Listen to Johan interview the builder about the Patrol below.

Source: JMSpeedshop